AG announces some New Mexico DeVry University students will receive refund checks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Thursday that hundreds of New Mexico students will receive refund checks from DeVry University.

This is part of a Federal Trade Commission settlement after DeVry was accused of lying to students about their job prospects and earning potential after graduations

The FTC will start mailing out 173,000 refund checks, July 5, worth more than $49 million to some students who attended to DeVry between 2008 and 2015.

The checks will expire 60 days after they are mailed.

To get a refund, a person must meet all four of these eligibility criteria:

Enrolled for the first time in a bachelor’s or associate’s degree program at DeVry University between January 1, 2008 and October 1, 2015;

Paid at least $5,000 with cash, loans or military benefits;

Did not get debt or loan forgiveness as part of this settlement; and

Completed at least one class credit.

Student loan borrowers should be wary of scams, New Mexico students should know that the refunded checks will come from Analytics Consulting, LLC.

If anyone tells you they are from Analytics or the FTC asking for money, it is a scam.

Analytics or the FTC will not ask you to pay a fee or give financial information to cash a refund check.