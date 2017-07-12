Video shows thieves breaking into Albuquerque bakery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thieves have targeted another local business.

Two men are seen on surveillance video breaking into the Golden Crown Bakery on Mountain, east of Old Town.

The bakers and manager found the doors open early Wednesday morning. They also found all of the money used to make change was missing, as well as bottles of vanilla syrup for coffee.

Video shows the entire break-in took only 12 minutes.

“I just want to get these guys caught. Want to bring them in, want them to do the time and do the justice that needs to be done for the crime that they did. You know, give them some community service and let them know what it’s like to work,” owner Christopher Morales said.

Morales says police were able to get fingerprints on everything the men touched.

If you recognize the suspects, call Albuquerque Police.

