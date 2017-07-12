VA Growers Market kicks off another season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In just a few hours dozens of veterans will be setting up tables to sell fresh produce or homemade crafts as another season of the VA Growers Market kicks off.

Every Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. until mid-October veterans will be selling homegrown or homemade products.

Organizers say the growers market was created nearly a decade ago to give veterans the chance to take their minds off of the worries of the world.

Some things you can find at the market include fruits, vegetables, and even hand lotion.

It’s happening at the VA Medical Center on San Pedro.