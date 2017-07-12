Tibetan monks in Durango continue working on sand mandala

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Tibetan monks are in Durango this week creating works of art.

The monks are from a monastery in southern India.

According to the Durango Herald, they’re in town creating a “Buddha of Wisdom” mandala at the Sorrel Sky Gallery.

The mandala’s take between 75 and 125 hours to create and are made from powdered and dyed stone, sand, dust, flowers and charcoal.

The monks are working to finish it Saturday when they will dismantle it and pour it into the Animas River as a part of a spiritual ritual.

Attendees will receive a small portion of the sand as a remembrance.