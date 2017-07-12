Review finds gaps in pay equity among New Mexico vendors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A review by state auditors indicates vendors doing business with the state of New Mexico have room to improve when it comes to pay equity and gender representation.

State Auditor Tim Keller and others gathered Wednesday in Albuquerque to release the findings of a wage equity study.

Officials say the study marks the first in-depth review of wage reports that vendors must to submit to the state when bidding for contracts. The requirement stems from a 2009 executive order.

According to the report, the largest pay gap of 26 percent was reported in the job category of officers and managers.

As for representation, women made up only 3 percent of those working as skilled manual workers or craft workers.

Auditors also say underreporting among vendors needs to be addressed.