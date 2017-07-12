Police investigate fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are actively looking for two separate drivers who they say hit a person then drove off.

The pedestrian died on scene.

This happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night near Coors and Quail.

Police say the pedestrian ran across traffic and was hit first by a dark colored car then hit by another dark-colored vehicle.

Police did shut down both directions of Coors between Quail and Sequoia, but that has now been reopened.

Information is limited at this time, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.