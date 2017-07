ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Marc Hsu is officially leaving Lobo men’s basketball. Hsu has accepted an assistant coaching job with Western Kentucky. He followed UNM first year coach Paul Weir to New Mexico after serving under Weir at New Mexico State for the 2016-17 season.

Hsu was only a Lobo since April of 2017 and was instrumental in landing UConn transfer forward Vance Jackson. Reports of Hsu leaving the Lobos to go to Western Kentucky started to surface last week.