Mother devastated after donated breast milk spoils in hands of shipping company

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico mom is outraged at a company she says is to blame for the loss of her precious breast milk.

That milk was supposed to go to premature babies in a Colorado hospital.

A New Mexico mother spent weeks and weeks pumping and saving it up to donate, but she says one company’s carelessness left that milk spoiled and many babies in need without.

Most mothers and doctors will agree breast feeding is essential for babies, but not all moms can do it.

“One of my friends had a NICU baby and she mentioned the hospital used donor milk there [and] that I should call the hospital at Presbyterian. I called and they recommended me to the Mother’s Milk Bank in Colorado,” mother and milk donor Kristin Arenivar said

For the past four months, the Las Vegas, N.M. native has been donating her breast milk to the Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation in Colorado.

“Once I got approved I was able to send my milk and I was very excited because they told me that just one ounce a day could help feed a micro-preemie baby for 24 hours,” Arenivar said.

This month’s donation was 800 ounces, which took her countless hours to pump, but the shipment was late and the milk was spoiled.

“I was heartbroken. I was very devastated. Lots of moms get upset because it is so hard to produce,” she said.

Arenivar said she doesn’t receive any compensation for her milk. She just does it to help. Now all that time and milk is lost.

“Every mom understands that does that, that even one ounce lost in an ounce you can never get back. You can’t replace it,” Arenivar said.

Arenivar said FedEx didn’t do its job. Instead of express next day shipping, it was delivered three days late.

“[Mothers Milk Bank] even said five total boxes came spoiled and wasted and they don’t know what happened,” Arenivar said.

She said FedEx didn’t tell her why her package was delivered three days late, so she took to Facebook and posted on FedEx’s wall. Her post garnered hundreds of comments and thousands of likes.