Mid-July is filled with fun events in the Duke City

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –- This week in Albuquerque is filled with mariachi music, blue corn art, and Segway tours.

Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque lives up to its name by presenting world-renowned professional groups showcasing a variety of styles within the Mariachi tradition. Events run through Saturday, July 15 at various locations.

Lavender in the Village boasts more than 50 vendors and a huge variety of lavender products, including lavender-infused food and crafts. Live music, yoga and cooking demos about sustainable agriculture will take place, as well as a hands-on farm camp for kids. The festival is on Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adults $8, kids $3

Discover the active night life of the bosque on the guided Bosque Moonlight Hike. Search the wetlands for bats, owls, and other nocturnal animals. The tour begins at the Tingley Beach train station on Tuesday, July 18.

Blue corn has long been a vital part of Native American life here in the Southwest. Join the cultural experts on staff at Shumakolowa Native Arts as they discuss the importance of corn and how it has influenced artists as they create everything from traditional jewelry to contemporary pieces. The Workshop: Corn in Native Art & Culture starts at 1 pm on Saturday, July 15, at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. Admission is free.

Brad Paisley declares himself as “the king of getting unwound” in his most recent tour called “Crushin’ It”. Opening acts include Justin Moore and Mickey Guyton, so grab a cold one and let your hair down on Friday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Chaco Day Tours: Heritage Inspirations, Heritage Hotels’ partner tour company, offers day trips from the Hotel Chaco to Chaco Canyon on Saturdays at 7:15 a.m. These trips will include guided tours, activities, breakfast, and a gourmet lunch catered by Hotel Chaco.

Historic Homes Tour: Albuquerque has an amazing diversity of homes, ranging in age from modern to over 200 years old. Have fun gliding along on your top-of-the-lone Roboscooter Personal Transporter as you see and hear about some of the oldest and most interesting homes and neighborhoods in both Old Town and New Town. The tour lasts about 1 ½ hours and visits over a dozen historic homes and buildings, every day, starting at 1 p.m. Tour price is $65.

For more information on these events, visit the ABQ 365 website.