High pressure to our east will help guide more moisture into the state on Thursday with widespread scattered storms from northeast to southwest. Scattered storms will be possible in the metro area Thursday afternoon. We may well see a little moisture break Friday and Saturday before a better chance for showers rolls in late in the weekend and throughout most of next week.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
Mark's Wednesday Evening Forecast
