Man connected to burned body homicide expected in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man connected to the murder of another man found burned to death is due before a judge.

In April 56-year-old Terry Williams was found dead at a campground in the East Mountains.

Surveillance video captured two people breaking into Williams’ home days before his body was discovered.

Wednesday Craig Smith is expected in court for a detention hearing to review his bond and conditions of release.

He’s charged with an open count of murder among other crimes.

Evonne Jaramillo is also connected to the case.

