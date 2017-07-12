Local bakery highlights popular festival with lavender-infused cookie

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Lavender Festival attendees are in love with the lemon-lavender biscochito, and it’s selling out fast.

Local bakery Celina Biscochitos is participating in Lavender Festival with their popular lavender-lemon biscochito cookie, covered with white chocolate. The cookies are expected to sell out quickly, as they do every year.

All proceeds from the festival support the Lavender in the Village Association, a 501(c)3 whose mission is to support local agricultural and educational programming. Ticket purchase also helps send underprivileged kids to the Los Ranchos Farm Camp.

EVENT DETAILS: Saturday, July 15, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Agri-Nature Center, Village of Los Ranchos

For more details on the festival or the special cookies, visit the Lavender Fest website.