Lobo Football struggling to increase attendance despite recent success

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite a winning season, University of New Mexico football games are actually seeing a decrease in attendance. The university is hoping to change that.

UNM saw an average of just under 19,000 fans per game in 2016, down 3,000 from their average in 2015 with a 7-6 record.

“What we start with is obviously making our tickets affordable and into this season we dropped season ticket prices 10 percent across the board,” said Drew Ingraham, the Associate Athletic Director for Marketing and Fan Engagement.

Some students have noticed the decline since the Lobo’s record attendance in 2005, but are still excited for the future.

“I think in Albuquerque in general people are getting more excited about the football team,” said student Graham White.

For others, the excitement isn’t there.

“Honestly, I just feel like I have better things to do on my weekends. I’ll watch them and look up who won,” said student Jeff Palmer.

When asked if the basketball program has made Albuquerque into a basketball town, the UNM Athletics Department doesn’t deny the success.

The Athletics Department says season ticket sales are down so far from this point last year. They didn’t have specifics, but said it’s only by a slight margin.