Lobo football adds Jordan Peterson to coach safeties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico football team has a new safeties coach. Jordan Peterson through Twitter made the news public about his new job, confirming what KRQE Sports reported last month. UNM has also confirmed the hire. In addition to his duties as safeties coach, Peterson will also assist with special teams.

Peterson coached outside linebackers at Texas State for a brief time in his last job. Prior to that he coached at Fresno State for five years, helping the Bulldogs go to three bowl games. He also played football at Texas A&M.

He replaces former defensive game coordinator and safeties coach Charles McMillian who left the program to take over a first time high school program in the Houston area.