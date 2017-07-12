Las Cruces man pleads guilty to 6th drunken-driving charge

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A Las Cruces man has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor after pleading guilty to his sixth drunken-driving charge.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports a Santa Fe judge ordered Jacob Salazar on Monday to wear the ankle monitor while he completes a six-month residential substance-abuse treatment program.

The 52-year-old Salazar reached the plea deal in April but was sent to prison for a 60-day evaluation before the judge pronounced his sentence.

Salazar’s plea stemmed from an aggravated drunken driving charge he picked up in Santa Fe County when he was caught driving with a blood alcohol level above 0.16 – more than twice the level of presumed intoxication in New Mexico.

Salazar has five other drunken-driving convictions since 1994.