Kristen’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Spotty to scattered storms and showers will initially favor the higher terrain over the western 2/3rds of the state to start the afternoon before pushing north-northeast late day into this evening. High pressure sliding east and opening up the moisture door to the south of us should allow for more storms this afternoon compared to recent days. Top threats: frequent lightning, strong winds and heavy rain at times. Afternoon highs will be near to just above average for this time of year – expect widespread 70s, 80s and 90s.

LATE WEEK: More storms and showers are expected to favor western and northern NM + high terrain. High pressure will slowly start to slide west… cutting off deep moisture (but not ridding our storm chances completely). Afternoon highs will stay in the 90s across the Rio Grande Valley.

WEEKEND: More storms and showers will favor the higher terrain with a mix of sun and clouds overhead. Afternoon highs will climb well into the 70s, 80s and 90s late day.