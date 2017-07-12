Junior Police Academy students learn about police horses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kids from the Junior Police Academy were introduced to some of the bigger members of the department Wednesday — the horses.

Members of the horse mounted unit helped teach kids the basics of horse care Wednesday morning. The kids were also able to watch officers training for the unit.

The department says the horses are an excellent community outreach tool.

“People come up and interact with us and speak to us just because we’re on a horse and have a positive interaction with a police officer,” Acting Sgt. Charles Breeden said.

The Junior Academy is a one-week program where kids get a glimpse of the many aspects of law enforcement.