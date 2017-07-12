July 12th Morning Rush: Judge orders man accused of brutal 2008 attack to be released

1. The suspect facing attempted murder charges in the brutal beating of Brittani Marcell in 2008 is behind bars, but could soon be released. A judge agreed that Justin Hansen can get out of jail as soon as he finds someone to supervise him, while he awaits trial. The state wanted to keep Hansen behind bars with no bond but the defense says police have the wrong guy. With no felony convictions and no arrests in the nine years, a judge decided to allow Hansen’s release with a GPS monitor.

Full Story: Judge: Man accused of brutally attacking teen to be released

2. A few overnight showers continue to linger over the far northwest and southwest corners of New Mexico. These showers will continue to push north and clear through sunrise but are set to return this afternoon.

Full Story: Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

3. Coors Road is back open to traffic Wednesday morning near Quail Drive after a deadly hit and run crash. According to APD, a pedestrian who wasn’t in the crosswalk was hit by two separate cars. Both drivers left, without stopping or calling 911. The pedestrian died on scene. Police say both vehicles were dark-colored sedans.

Full Story: Police investigate fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in northwest Albuquerque

4. Senate Republican leaders are making plans to introduce their revised health care bill Thursday. They’re expected to start working on getting it passed next week, two weeks after the last attempt was abandoned due to Republican opposition. One top Republican says the measure will likely keep a pair of tax hikes on wealthier Americans instituted under the Affordable Care Act to help pay for expanded coverage.

Full Story: GOP ready to try pushing new health bill through Senate

5. Two UNM doctors are getting a lot of attention for their rap video they made to raise money for kids with cancer. Last month Umar Malik and his colleague decided to take on the song ‘Humble,’ from rapper Kendrick Lamar and wrote brand new lyrics. The music video asks viewers to donate to children in need in the state.

Full Story: UNMH resident doctors make rap video to benefit kids with cancer

The Morning’s Top Stories