Jason Sanders on Lou Groza Award Watch List

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico kicker Jason Sanders will enter his senior season on the Lou Groza Award Watch List. The award honors the nation’s top collegiate place kicker. Sanders converted 12 of 13 field goals in 2016.

Four of his last 9 converted field goals where from beyond 45 yards. That includes a 52 yard field goal into the wind that would later be the difference in a 23-20 Lobo victory over UTSA in the Gildan New Mexico Bowl. Sanders hit a school record 61-of-62 extra points. His only miss was a blocked attempt. Sanders also had a UNM record 82 straight extra points made.

On kickoffs Sanders was one of the best. He had a touch back percentage of 82.14 in 2016. He hit 69 of 84 kickoffs for touch backs which was the highest in the last nine years in the NCAA Division 1. The Lou Groza Award Watch List will be trimmed down to three finalists November 21. The winner will be announced December 7.