Internal audit reveals money mishandling at Santa Fe community center

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- A Santa Fe community center is under fire after an internal audit revealed money mishandling. Mayor Javier Gonzalez already spoke out on social media saying the city is taking action.

Santa Fe’s review of it’s own Genoveva Chavez Community Center outlines a number of issues, but the bottom line is the city doesn’t believe employees there take the necessary measures to prevent fraud.

Auditors from the city’s internal affairs department did a walk through where they watched cashiers and talked to employees, according to the 50-page report.

It indicates the review was meant to give the city an idea of how cash is handled at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center and to make sure workers there were in line with city, state and federal laws.

The audit reveals employees there didn’t understand segregation of duties. Which is the practice of having more than one person complete a task to make sure everything’s right, like when a second employee is required to check the money in a cash drawer.

Santa Fe Internal Affairs indicates it found a “breakdown” in those checks– too many to list on one page– especially when it comes to handling money.

The audit also indicates gift certificates and passes for vendors and non-profits were handled differently based on the organization and what type of agreement was in place. The city also cites problems with many of their agreements.

Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales says the city plans to hold public discussions regarding the report.

Read Audit Here>> http://www.santafenm.gov/media/archive_center/Item_6b_Audit_Report_GCCC_Cash_Audit_Final_Signed.pdf