Iconic Albuquerque natural body care expert participates in local Lavender Festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Martha of the iconic Martha’s Body Bueno store shares tips on DYI lavender-infused body products.

Martha’s Body Bueno opened in 1975 as the only purveyor in Albuquerque of strictly natural (cruelty-free, minimal packaging, recycle & re-use) skin-care products. Martha was part of the Main Street project that revitalized Nob Hill in the late 1980’s, which also promoted local artisans and locally-sourced products. The store has since closed, but the products are available at The (Organic) Living Room on Juan Tabo, online, and at the Lavender Festival in Los Ranchos on Saturday, July 15.

For more information on the body care products on the lavender-infusion bath salts, visit the Body Bueno website.