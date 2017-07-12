Green Jeans burglary suspect released from jail

By Published: Updated:
Nicholas Smith
Nicholas Smith

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man suspected of multiple break-ins at Green Jeans Farmery has been let out of jail.

Police say Nicholas Smith is the man seen on video from Chill-N Ice Cream. It’s one of several shops hit this month at the retail space near Carlisle and I-40.

Smith was arrested Tuesday night.

Wednesday in court the state argued Smith was likely to commit more crimes and asked the judge to set a bond. However, under new court rules bond can only be imposed if a suspect is a flight risk.

The judge released Smith on his own recognizance.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s