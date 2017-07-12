Green Jeans burglary suspect released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man suspected of multiple break-ins at Green Jeans Farmery has been let out of jail.

Police say Nicholas Smith is the man seen on video from Chill-N Ice Cream. It’s one of several shops hit this month at the retail space near Carlisle and I-40.

Smith was arrested Tuesday night.

Wednesday in court the state argued Smith was likely to commit more crimes and asked the judge to set a bond. However, under new court rules bond can only be imposed if a suspect is a flight risk.

The judge released Smith on his own recognizance.