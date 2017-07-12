DOT creates online survey regarding New Mexico rail system plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Transportation wants to hear from you regarding its state rail plan.

States must update their rail plans every four years. So before doing that, the Department of Transportation has created an online survey to find out which railroad issues are important to New Mexicans.

They will look at the current state of our rail system, and identify projects and funding sources for the future of the rail system. They hope to have a plan done by next fall.

If you want to take part in the survey, click here.