DOT creates online survey regarding New Mexico rail system plan

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Transportation wants to hear from you regarding its state rail plan.

States must update their rail plans every four years. So before doing that, the Department of Transportation has created an online survey to find out which railroad issues are important to New Mexicans.

They will look at the current state of our rail system, and identify projects and funding sources for the future of the rail system. They hope to have a plan done by next fall.

If you want to take part in the survey, click here. 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s