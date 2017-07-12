BCSO rehires deputy years after he resigned for DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was July 2014, when Albuquerque Police pulled over off-duty deputy Mikal Duran for speeding and suspected DWI.

“Turn around… spread your feet. Any weapons on you?” said an APD officer in police lapel from the July 2014 arrest.

Duran was driving down San Mateo near Mcleod, when police said he was going 62 in a 40 mile per hour speed limit zone.

“Why were you going so fast?” asked the officer.

Duran replied, “My girlfriend needed to use the bathroom, man.”

In the video, the police officer then begins a field sobriety test. Duran is seen having trouble balancing. A criminal complaint shows Duran blew a point 0.16, twice the legal limit.

Duran almost falls over at one point, the officer then arrests him. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said Duran voluntarily resigned after the arrest, but said he likely would have been terminated if he hadn’t quit.

“He made an unfortunate mistake and he paid the consequence,” said Undersheriff Rudy Mora.

Court records show the charges were dropped because prosecutors didn’t hand over evidence in time. The State Law Enforcement Academy suspended his certification until June of 2016. The Sheriff’s Office then rehired him to do court security.

Next week, he’ll be back on patrol.

“Although he wasn’t convicted of the DWI, Sheriff Gonzales felt he had to wait the three years as if he was convicted. He’s owned up to his mistakes, and we’re willing to give him a second chance,” said Mora.

Even though he wasn’t convicted, the sheriff said Duran has shown remorse and admitted he drove drunk. Mora said he was always outstanding on the job.

The Sheriff’s Office also said Duran attends Mothers Against Drunk Driving panels, and talks about his mistakes and the impact on the community with State Police Junior Academies.