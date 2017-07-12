Around Town: Yelp Helps Businesses During ART

Our around town expert, Howie Kaibel from Yelp Albuquerque, joined New Mexico Living to talk about how Yelp is helping local business during the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project.

Yelp is particularly focussed on supporting local businesses impacted by Albuquerque Rapid Transit and they will continue to host and hold event to bring people to the businesses suffering. One way you can get involved is by is downloading the Yelp app, from their you can make a reservation or request delivery.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living