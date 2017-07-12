Albuquerque teen hikes 200 miles to fight hunger in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teen covered some major miles for a charitable cause, and Wednesday it paid off.

Izzy Thomas, a senior at Albuquerque Academy, hiked 200 miles in 10 days along trails around the metro and Santa Fe, raising money to fight hunger in New Mexico.

She was able to exceed her $5,000 goal by $1,000, and Wednesday she presented the money to the local non-profit “The Storehouse.”

“I know $6,000 equals 30,000 meals, which is a lot but it’s not enough to sustain The Storehouse, but I really hope it brings awareness to the hunger in New Mexico, and you can do just small things, you can go out and volunteer for two hours, go on a hike, just do something for your community,” Izzy Thomas said.

Her next goal is to hike 150 miles in five days for The Storehouse next summer.