Albuquerque golf course now offers ‘golf boards’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Golfers at one Albuquerque course are zipping down the fairway in a whole new way.

Sandia Golf Club has introduced “golf boards.”

It’s sort of like the golf cart 2.0 — an electric scooter for you and your clubs.

Since they’re much lighter than traditional golf carts, the boards can be ridden right up to any spot on the course. That means less walking.

“Something different to bring a different demographic of people out, maybe someone who doesn’t play golf wants to come out and try it, thought it would be pretty cool,” said Matt Molloy with the Sandia Golf Club.

Any golfer over 18 can use the boards after a brief training. Sandia is one of a handful of courses around the country now offering golf boards.