West Virginian forms election committee to draft Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for president

WHEELING, WV (WCMH) — There’s now an official campaign committee to get the actor and former WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson elected as president in 2020.

Wheeling resident Kenton Tilford, 26, formally created the campaign committee called “Run The Rock 2020,” according to Federal Election Committee records.

“I’ve been discussing (this committee) with friends for some time, but I ultimately decided to create the committee because America is incredibly divided,” Tilford told CNN in an email interview. “I’m a fan of The Rock. He’s an amazing entertainer and the causes he champions (for example Veterans advocacy) are truly inspiring to me. … Of course, he doesn’t have the experience in government that has been typical… His broad, uniting appeal is without parallel in our divided country.”

There’s also now a Twitter account called “Draft the Rock” that describes the committee as “a grassroots movement to send The People’s Champion to the White House in 2020.”