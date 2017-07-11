UNMH resident doctors make rap video to benefit kids with cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pair of UNM Hospital resident doctors can now add “hip hot artist” to their resumes. The doctors made their own video of a popular rap song, all to try and raise money for a good cause.

Last month, Umar Malik and his colleague, decided to take on the song ‘Humble,’ from rapper Kendrick Lamar. Instead of doing a cover, they wrote brand new lyrics.

“What we are talking about are generally our experiences on the wards. Things that have actually happened to us. Just to be a little more relatable to our co-residents and colleagues that we work with day in and day out,” he said.

The music video asks viewers to donate to children in need in the state.

“We were aware of this really great cause with the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico and we decided that we wanted to get involved,” he said.

KRQE News 13 cameras caught the moment when the executive director of the organization caught her first glimpse of the music video.

“Thank you very very much and keep doing it and enjoying your job. Thank you for taking care of our children,” said Diana Trujeque.

Even though it’s just a music video, Malik said he hopes it can help save lives.

“That doesn’t mean that we can’t use our voices, we can’t use our inspiration to make this parody video to create this positive change within our community,” he said.

The rap duo have a list of other songs they want to release, and it all has to do with social justice issues. They said there’s no timeline on when the next video will be out.

People who would like to donate, can do so by visiting the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico’s website.