Thefts plague neighborhoods in southern New Mexico city

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) – Police say a rash of thievery is plaguing neighborhoods in one southeastern New Mexico city.

Carlsbad authorities tell the Carlsbad Current-Argus (http://bit.ly/2sHYtlf ) there were between 10 to 15 auto burglaries in just the first week of July and that some thieves have graduated from unforced vehicle break-ins to homes.

Earlier this year, Carlsbad police had warned of an increase in auto burglaries.

Police Detective Scott Naylor says the department now has seen a rise in forced home break-ins across the city.

Naylor says the burglaries are likely carried out by a group of thieves who park their car in a certain area, then fan out and steal as many valuables as possible from nearby homes.