Teenager dies from cellphone dropped in bathtub

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A freak accident took the life of a teenage girl after she was using her phone in the bathtub. Now, her family is spreading awareness so others don’t make the same mistake.

The family tells KRQE News 13 that 14-year-old Madison Coe’s Samsung Edge Plus fell into the bathtub.

“She was my everything,” said Logan Coe, Madison’s dad.

The 14-year-old was described by her family as a smart and loving girl.

“She loved basketball and band. She was first chair tuba, not many girls play the tuba but Maddy nailed it,” said Felisha Owens, Madison’s step-mom.

Madison was spending the summer with her dad in Lovington before heading off to high school in Houston. Then something happened that changed their lives forever.

“It’s not uncommon for her to spend two-hours to two and a half hours in the bathtub,” Owens said.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, before going to bed, the teen was in the bathtub and using her cellphone.

“She had her phone plugged into the extension cord and it was by the bathtub and I did it, she did it, we all had sat there in the bathtub with our phones plugged in and played our games,” she explained.

The phone ended up in the tub while charging. Madison Coe was electrocuted.

“You don’t think to sit in there with a 14-year-old. You don’t micro-manage your kids anymore, but maybe you should?” she added.

The tragic incident is one the Coe family wants others to learn from.

“The bathroom is a place for showers and personal time and your phones don’t belong in the bathroom. Electricity and water do not mix. All it takes is a drop,” she said.

A memorial service will be held for Madison in Lovington at 2 p.m. on Friday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for anyone interested in helping the family with medical and funeral expenses.