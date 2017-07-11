Successful animal foster program seeks additional volunteers for the busy kitten and puppy season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Each Spring and Summer, there is an urgent need for fosters to care for the influx of babies pouring into animal shelters.

Albuquerque’s euthanasia rate had decreased a phenomenal 86 percent since 2009 in local shelters. That amazing feat is due to the active and very successful foster program. Literally, thousands of lives have been saved due to the efforts of staff and volunteers.

To foster: contact Bet Lotoskym foster coordinator at blotosky@cabq.gov.

Beyond fostering, another way to help save these fragile lives is by donating items listed on the furbaby registry, at Amazon.com: Go to wish list on amazon.com and type in Albuquerque Animal Welfare.

For more information on fostering or donating, visit the Animal Welfare website.