Rio Rancho Deputy Police Chief files whistleblower lawsuit

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho’s Deputy Chief of Police has filed a whistleblower lawsuit.

Last month, Gary Wiseman filed the lawsuit against the city manager and the Interim Chief of Police at the time.

When Police Chief Michael Geier stepped down in February, Wiseman applied for the position.

In the lawsuit, Deputy Chief Wiseman claims “prior to the posting, he had been vocal about various concerns and problems at the department” and says because of his concerns he was not selected as a finalist for the position.

