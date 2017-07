SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are investigating after multiple vendors were burglarized during a charity event last week.

Police say at least six vendors who were set up in tents fell victim to burglaries before the annual Fourth of July pancakes on the plaza breakfast.

They say thieves made off with tens of thousands of dollars worth of handmade jewelry, wood carvings, pottery bowls and other items.

No arrests have been made at this time.