Peter Piper Pizza planned at old Paul’s Monterrey location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For some, it’s a sad reminder of what was lost. For others, it’s a look at the future.

The lot along Juan Tabo where Paul’s Monterrey sat for decades is being transformed into a Peter Piper Pizza.

Construction on the new building has been underway for a few weeks.

Paul Monterrey’s in was a favorite hang out spot for people in Albuquerque for decades, but the family decided to shit it down in 2015. It was eventually demolished and the land sold.

The Peter Piper that will take its place will be the third in the city. No word on when it will open.