On The Big Screen: Domestic Violence

Roberta Radosevich, Executive Director at the Haven House and Ed Smith, Owner and Producer at Ad House Advertising and Edit House Productions, joined New Mexico Living to talk about domestic violence.

The harrowing stories of domestic violence, which unfortunately happen all too often in New Mexico, have been captured on camera in a new documentary produced by the Edit House. The documentary about haven house will premiere on July 18.

For more information, visit their website.

