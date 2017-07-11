Notah Begay donates $20,000 to three local non-profits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Native New Mexican and professional golfer Notah Begay awarded three local non-profits with a big donation.

More than $200,000, a record amount, was raised during the New Mexico Grand Slam Golf Tournament last month.

The tournament is thrown every year to raise funds for the NB3 Foundation that was founded by Begay.

Each year, three other nonprofits are selected to share the proceeds and this year’s recipients were the All Faiths Children’s Advocacy Group, Keres Children’s Learning Center and the New Mexico Friends of Foster Children.

“All we’re trying to do is open doors for kids and sometimes it’s as simple as giving them a chance to have a positive experience,” Begay said.

Each non-profit received $20,000.

