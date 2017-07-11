New studies indicate that HPV testing leads to earlier detection and treatment of cervical pre-cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –HPV is a virus associated with a variety of cancers. New research shows that testing for HPV results in early detection and treatment that could lead to possibly saving lives.

More than 520,000 cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed worldwide each year, causing around 266,000 deaths. The study, led by the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Queen Mary University of London, studied thousands of women. This study shows that women who get HPV testing are more likely to follow up on their abnormal pap smear result.

For more information on HPV testing or this study, visit the UNM Cancer website.