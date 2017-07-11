New Mexico State University to freeze 90 vacant faculty positions

By Published:
NMSU Campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – NMSU finalized budget will freeze over 90 vacant faculty and staff positions and lay off two personnel.

According to the Las Cruces Sun-News officials say the moves will close an $8-million gap in the budget.

Administrators say the personnel cuts are much smaller than originally anticipated in initial planning scenarios.

The university’s permanent budget was reduced by 5 percent in 2016 after the special session.

Another factor NMSU lost funding was due to declining enrollment numbers.

