New Mexico man helps reunite baby fawns with their mom

BERNARDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Two baby fawns have been reunited with their mom, thanks to a New Mexico man.

Robbie Tinnin was checking fields at the Tinnin Hunt Club near Bernardo on Monday morning when he came across the babies stuck in a ditch.

Tinnin tells KRQE News 13, mom had made it across but the ditch was an obvious challenge for the babies. That’s when he decided to jump in and help.

Tinnin pulled the babies out and placed them on dry land.

He says mom was waiting nearby and eventually came back for them.

