New Mexico crops play big role in restaurant menu

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jacob Elliot, a former resident of Portland, Oregon said a trip through Albuquerque changed his life forever. Elliot saw the Duke City as a bustling scene for coffee and breakfast restaurants much like Portland. Elliot transformed a downtown building into The Farmacy restaurant.

Elliot said one of the main concepts behind The Farmacy is to use as many locally grown products in their menu from farms right here in New Mexico, and it’s not just limited to green chile.

The Farmacy is open Tuesday through Saturday and is located at 724 Mountain Road.