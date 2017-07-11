New Mexico AG urges feds to protect national monuments

FILE - In this May 23, 2014 file photo, Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell speaks with the local community and other federal, state, tribal and local leaders celebrating President Obama's designation of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument at Onate High School in Las Cruces, N.M. The Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument is among 27 monuments where a review has been ordered by President Donald Trump that might remove protections previously considered irreversible. (Carlos Javier Sanchez/The Las Cruces Sun-News via AP, file)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas says any effort to rescind the designation of the state’s two newest national monuments would be short-sighted and reckless.

Balderas on Monday sent a letter to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, outlining his support for Rio Grande del Norte National Monument and the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument.

The two are among 27 monuments where a review ordered by President Donald Trump might remove protections previously considered irreversible.

Balderas argues that in a state with high poverty and joblessness, the monuments help make up one bright spot in the economy. He says outdoor recreation is a multibillion-dollar industry for New Mexico.

In southern New Mexico, the mayors of Las Cruces, Mesilla and Anthony gathered with other supporters Monday to speak in favor of the monuments.