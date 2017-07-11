New Mexico AG targets major health care provider over taxes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor is suing one of the state’s largest health insurance providers over allegations that it falsified Medicaid deductions and credits and as a result evaded tens of millions of dollars in premium taxes and surcharges.

State Attorney General Hector Balderas on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Presbyterian Health Plan, Inc.; Presbyterian Network, Inc.; and Presbyterian Insurance Co., Inc.

Officials with the health care system did not immediately return messages seeking comment. Presbyterian has hospitals and clinics around the state and employs nearly 11,000 people.

Balderas says Presbyterian deliberately and systematically underpaid required premium taxes between 2001 and 2015.

The attorney general is working with state auditors on the case. They say it’s part of an ongoing civil and criminal review of Presbyterian and other health care companies.

The lawsuit stems from a previous complaint filed by whistleblowers.