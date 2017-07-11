New Mexico AG requests UNM records regarding uncollected skybox suite revenues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorney General Hector Balderas sent a letter to the University of New Mexico’s interim president Tuesday, requesting records regarding nearly half a million dollars of missing money from uncollected payments for suites at The Pit.

UNM says it doesn’t know how $432,000 went uncollected. It was supposed to come from Lobo ticket holders.

The missing money was discovered during an audit prompted by a Larry Barker investigation.

The investigation showed that former UNM Athletic Director Paul Krebs used public money to pay for state employees and private citizens to go golfing in Scotland.

Balderas says it’s his job to make sure public entities are held accountable.