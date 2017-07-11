New Mexico AG requests UNM records regarding uncollected skybox suite revenues

By Published:
New Mexico AG picks NMSU for Elite Eight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorney General Hector Balderas sent a letter to the University of New Mexico’s interim president Tuesday, requesting records regarding nearly half a million dollars of missing money from uncollected payments for suites at The Pit.

UNM says it doesn’t know how $432,000 went uncollected. It was supposed to come from Lobo ticket holders.

The missing money was discovered during an audit prompted by a Larry Barker investigation.

The investigation showed that former UNM Athletic Director Paul Krebs used public money to pay for state employees and private citizens to go golfing in Scotland.

Balderas says it’s his job to make sure public entities are held accountable.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s