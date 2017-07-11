Meeting held to inform Los Padillas residents about municipal water supply project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Los Padillas residents will soon have the opportunity to hook up to the municipal water supply.

In a meeting scheduled set for Tuesday, residents will learn about the $1.7 million funds from the Bernalillo County and Water Authority that are now available for them.

Topics also include the proposed project plans.

According to a release, there are many shallow private wells that are subject to contamination from leaking septic systems.

County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada and Water Authority Chairperson Klarissa Pena will host the meeting along with state representatives.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at Los Padillas Community Center.