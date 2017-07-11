High pressure will briefly shift to our east over the next few days allowing for a little better storm crop across New Mexico. Favored areas will remain western and northern sections of the state especially over the high terrain. Here in the Albuquerque area we will have the chance for isolated showers on Wednesday with a better storm chance by Thursday.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
Mark's Tuesday Evening Forecast
