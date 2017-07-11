Marc Hsu future with Lobos remains uncertain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some internet reports already have UNM assistant men’s basketball coach Marc Hsu headed to Western Kentucky to join their staff.

However, UNM told KRQE Sports Tuesday that nothing has happened on their end.

Hsu only been an assistant at New Mexico since April. He left New Mexico State to rejoin first year Lobo head coach Paul Weir at New Mexico. Hsu was instrumental in bringing in UConn transfer and Lobo recruit Vance Jackson.

Hsu was reportedly wooed for an assistant coaching job at Western Kentucky over the weekend. Stay tuned Lobo fans.