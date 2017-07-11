Man accused of brutally attacking teen back in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of beating a Cibola high school student nearly to death nine years ago is expected in court again.

This time, Justin Hansen is due before a judge for a detention hearing, where he’ll find out if he’ll stay locked up without bond until trial.

Justin Hansen
Hansen allegedly attacked then 17-year-old Brittani Marcell with a shovel in 2008 in her Westside home and last week police finally arrested Hansen after the case went cold for nine years.

Tuesday the state is fighting for Hansen to be put on a no-bond hold.
Prosecutors are arguing no release conditions will reasonably protect the community. Marcell’s family says Brittani and her mom will likely be in Albuquerque for the upcoming hearings.

Hansen’s motion hearing is set for 2:30 p.m.

