Local advocates provide update on Iraqi refugee facing deportation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local advocates and attorneys will give an update Tuesday on the case revolving an Iraqi refugee who is fighting to stay in the country.

In June Albuquerque resident and Iraqi refugee Kadhim Al-Bumohammed, 64, and his daughter spoke at a rally outside the local immigration office asking for ICE to not deport him. Following the rally, his deportation hearing was delayed.

Kadhim has now been ordered to appear at the local ICE office on Thursday.

Thursday’s meeting is expected to result in Kadhim being placed in immigration detention even though a current court order prohibits deportations to Iraq.

Kadhim came to the United States in 1991 and has earned more than 15 medals serving as a contractor in all four United States military branches.

This is a developing story, we will have more information at 4 p.m.

