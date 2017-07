LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Las Cruces will unveil a new name for one of its roads in honor of the late head coach Jim Bradley.

A portion of Tashiro Drive will be renamed “Coach Jim Bradley Championship Way.”

Bradley is the second highest winning coach in New Mexico football history with stints at Roswell and Mayfield.

He died in 2015 at the age of 82.

The city will hold the dedication Tuesday at 9 a.m.